Residential properties for sale in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
€286,230
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
€350,772
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 3/5
Flat in Istanbul near Tersane Project Ideal for Airbnb. The flat for sale is situated in a c…
€311,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with parking in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with parking
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 6
Centrally Located Luxury Investment Apartments in Istanbul. Built on an area of 1670 sqm in …
€349,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 6
Centrally Located Luxury Investment Apartments in Istanbul. Built on an area of 1670 sqm in …
€285,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxury Properties with Sea View near Golden Horn in Istanbul. The comprehensive project cons…
€2,53M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 303 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxury Properties with Sea View near Golden Horn in Istanbul. The comprehensive project cons…
€1,90M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxury Properties with Sea View near Golden Horn in Istanbul. The comprehensive project cons…
€1,24M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxury Properties with Sea View near Golden Horn in Istanbul. The comprehensive project cons…
€838,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with sauna in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with sauna
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment 2 + 1 in a new complex in the center of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beglu, PiripashaTh…
€232,400
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with sauna in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with sauna
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 131 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment 2 + 1 in a new complex in the center of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beglu, PiripashaTh…
€260,500
5 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with sauna in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with sauna
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 247 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment 4 + 1 in a new complex in the center of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beglu, PiripashaTh…
€374,300
5 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with sauna in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with sauna
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment 3 + 2 in a new complex in the center of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beglu, PiripashaTh…
€498,400

