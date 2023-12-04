Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Pinar Mahallesi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Pinar Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 22/28
Delightful Istanbul Apartments for Sale Close to the Social Life. Delightful Istanbul apartm…
€146,000
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 11/28
Delightful Istanbul Apartments for Sale Close to the Social Life. Delightful Istanbul apartm…
€78,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Pinar Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir