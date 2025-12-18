Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Pamukkale
  4. Commercial

Commercial property for sale in Pamukkale, Turkey

2 properties total found
Commercial property 3 m² in Kale, Turkey
Commercial property 3 m²
Kale, Turkey
Area 3 m²
$46,39M
Leave a request
Commercial property 292 m² in Pamukkale, Turkey
Commercial property 292 m²
Pamukkale, Turkey
Area 292 m²
$8,23M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go