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Apartments for sale in Orhangazi, Turkey

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Orhangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Orhangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/4
Residence Apartments Inside a Shopping Mall on the Intercity Road in Orhangazi These apartme…
$101,128
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1 bedroom apartment in Orhangazi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Orhangazi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/4
Residence Apartments Inside a Shopping Mall on the Intercity Road in Orhangazi These apartme…
$91,469
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