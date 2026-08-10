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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

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penthouses
305
multi-level apartments
3
1 BHK
534
2 BHK
656
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465 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Complex with Social Amenities within Walking Distance of the B…
$541,404
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Complex with Social Amenities within Walking Distance of the B…
$183,156
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Turnkey Apartments in Alanya Mahmutlar in a Four-Block Complex with Full Amenities Mahmutlar…
$212,136
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Comfortable and High-Quality Apartments with Sea View in Alanya Payallar Payallar, one of th…
$118,786
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Apartments for Sale 800 Meters from the Beach in Alanya Kestel Alanya, as one of the leading…
$374,938
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Real Estate for Sale in a Complex Like Five Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Demirtaş The Demirt…
$264,186
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in a Hotel Concept Project in Alanya Oba The stylish apartments are situa…
$302,314
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Chic Design Apartments in a Complex 400 m from the Coast in Alanya Antalya Alanya is situate…
$635,979
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Spacious Sea-View Properties in a Full Amenity Complex in Alanya Oba Oba, one of the most be…
$432,619
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 4/4
Properties in a Complex with Social Amenities Near the Beach in Kestel Alanya With the urban…
$389,282
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Brand New Real Estate Near the Sea in Alanya Center The brand-new real estate in Alanya for …
$350,012
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
New Real Estate in a Central Location Near the Sea in Alanya Avsallar has become a frequentl…
$290,043
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Panoramic City and Sea View Apartments in a Single-Block Complex in Alanya Büyükhasbahçe Ala…
$626,183
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea View Apartments in a Five-Star Hotel Concept Complex in Alanya Mahmutlar Mahmutlar is th…
$245,816
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Stylish Apartments for Sale in a Central Single-Block Complex in Mahmutlar Alanya Mahmutlar,…
$126,685
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 7
Five Star Hotel Concept Apartments within Complex in Alanya The luxury project is located in…
$458,821
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 9
Stylish Apartments in a Complex within Walking Distance of the Beach in Alanya Oba The new a…
$204,622
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Duplex Apartment with Sea and City Views in a Natural Setting in Alanya Kargıcak Alanya is a…
$348,106
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Sea- and Mountain-View Apartments in an Extensive Complex in Alanya Mahmutlar The apartments…
$110,234
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/9
Secured Properties for Sale in the Center of Alanya Close to All Amenities With its unique d…
$205,111
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 9
Sea View Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Alanya Demirtaş Demirtaş is a res…
$169,516
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 10
Stylish Designed Properties in a Complex with Social Facilities in Alanya The properties for…
$553,267
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 9
Brand New Sea View Real Estate Close to the Beach in Alanya Mahmutlar New real estate is loc…
$183,291
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
City and Nature View Apartments for Sale in Alanya Demirtaş in a Single Block Complex Demirt…
$226,764
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
Sea-View Apartments Within a Single-Block Complex in Alanya Recognized as one of Alanya’s mo…
$1,03M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
City View Properties Near the Sea in Alanya Mahmutlar Mahmutlar is a famous area with its cl…
$207,795
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 11
Sea-View Flats with Smart Home Systems in Alanya The chic flats are situated in the Tosmur n…
$784,519
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Sea-View Apartments Within a Single-Block Complex in Alanya Recognized as one of Alanya’s mo…
$444,155
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
Sea-Front Flats in a Hotel-Like Complex with Hollywood-Style Architecture in Alanya Kestel K…
$749,663
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Luxe Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Project with Shuttle Service in Payallar The apartments a…
$220,493
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