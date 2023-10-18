Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Milas, Turkey

2 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Kemikler, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Kemikler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
Real Estate for Sale in a Comprehensive Project Intertwined with Nature in Milas The investm…
€202,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/4
Duplex Apartment Close to the Airport and Marina in Muğla Milas One of the famous tourist de…
€434,000

