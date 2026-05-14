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Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Mersin, Turkey

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1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Erdemli, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/8
Mersin, Erdemli, Ayaş'ta yer alan SarayDes Ayaş Projesi, lüks yaşamı güçlü yatırım potansiye…
$80,000
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Properties features in Mersin, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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