Apartments for sale in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey

2 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€926,000
3 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
€1,20M
4 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
€1,51M
4 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 267 m²
€2,95M
4 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 238 m²
New residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new residence with its own infrastru…
€794,117
3 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 163 m²
New residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new residence with its own infrastru…
€529,411
4 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 267 m²
New elite residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new elite residence with its o…
€2,95M
4 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
New elite residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new elite residence with its o…
€1,51M
3 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
New elite residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new elite residence with its o…
€1,20M
2 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
New elite residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new elite residence with its o…
€926,000
5 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 212 m²
Large-scale elite residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new large-scale elite …
€1,81M
4 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 169 m²
Large-scale elite residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new large-scale elite …
€1,69M
3 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Large-scale elite residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new large-scale elite …
€1,10M
2 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Large-scale elite residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new large-scale elite …
€660,000
5 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 188 m²
New elite residence in Saryer We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its own…
€2,29M
4 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 212 m²
New elite residence in Saryer We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its own…
€1,76M
3 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
New elite residence in Saryer We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its own…
€1,30M
2 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
New elite residence in Saryer We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its own…
€730,000
2 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
New elite residence in Saryer We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its own…
€499,000
6 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
6 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 328 m²
New residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new residence with its own infrastru…
€1,35M
3 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€1,25M

