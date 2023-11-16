Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Merkez Mahallesi

Residential properties for sale in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey

apartments
21
26 properties total found
2 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
New elite residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new elite residence with its o…
€926,000
3 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
New elite residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new elite residence with its o…
€1,20M
4 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
New elite residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new elite residence with its o…
€1,51M
4 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 267 m²
New elite residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new elite residence with its o…
€2,95M
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments in Istanbul a Few Minutes Distance to E-5 Highway. New Turkey apartments are loca…
€414,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/9
Apartments in Istanbul a Few Minutes Distance to E-5 Highway. New Turkey apartments are loca…
€379,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments in Istanbul a Few Minutes Distance to E-5 Highway. New Turkey apartments are loca…
€276,000
4 room apartment with parking, with with repair in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with with repair
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments with Ensuite Bathrooms Near Metrobus in Istanbul. Luxury apartments are located i…
€615,000
3 room apartment with parking, with with repair in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with with repair
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments with Ensuite Bathrooms Near Metrobus in Istanbul. Luxury apartments are located i…
€461,000
4 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 238 m²
New residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new residence with its own infrastru…
€794,117
3 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 163 m²
New residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new residence with its own infrastru…
€529,411
4 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
New elite residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new elite residence with its o…
€1,51M
4 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 267 m²
New elite residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new elite residence with its o…
€2,95M
3 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
New elite residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new elite residence with its o…
€1,20M
2 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
New elite residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new elite residence with its o…
€926,000
5 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 212 m²
Large-scale elite residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new large-scale elite …
€1,81M
4 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 169 m²
Large-scale elite residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new large-scale elite …
€1,69M
3 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Large-scale elite residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new large-scale elite …
€1,10M
2 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Large-scale elite residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new large-scale elite …
€660,000
5 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 188 m²
New elite residence in Saryer We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its own…
€2,29M
4 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 212 m²
New elite residence in Saryer We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its own…
€1,76M
3 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
New elite residence in Saryer We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its own…
€1,30M
2 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
New elite residence in Saryer We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its own…
€730,000
2 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
New elite residence in Saryer We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its own…
€499,000
6 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
6 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 328 m²
New residence in Saryer We present to your attention a new residence with its own infrastru…
€1,35M
3 room apartment in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€1,25M

Properties features in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir