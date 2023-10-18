Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Mentese
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Mentese, Turkey

4 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Ortakoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Ortakoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Detached Villa with Organic Farming Area in Mentese The ultra-luxury detached villa…
€2,61M
Villa 4 room villa with Pool, with terrassa in Marmaris, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with Pool, with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
Exclusive villas in the center of Marmaris. 4 bedrooms, sauna, hammam, pool. Location: Marma…
€600,000
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa in Marmaris, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 420 m²
In the Armutalan Marmaris area, a villa with a separate entrance and pool is sold, with an e…
€320,000
Villa 2 room villa with Pool, with terrassa in Marmaris, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with Pool, with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Residential complex in an environmentally friendly zone with beautiful panoramic views! The …
€460,000

