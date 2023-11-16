UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Mentese
Residential properties for sale in Mentese, Turkey
Mugla
21
Marmaris
11
Clear all
21 property total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
3
206 m²
€573,094
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
2
145 m²
€304,349
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
2
75 m²
€189,500
Recommend
Studio apartment
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
50 m²
€161,026
Recommend
1 room apartment
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
1
60 m²
€221,668
Recommend
1 room apartment
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
1
60 m²
€167,553
Recommend
1 room apartment
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
1
94 m²
€180,408
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Marmaris, Turkey
4
250 m²
2
New premium complex of villas, Marmaris, Turkey We offer villas with swimming pools. Plot a…
€682,285
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Ortakoey, Turkey
5
3
465 m²
2
Spacious Detached Villa with Organic Farming Area in Mentese The ultra-luxury detached villa…
€2,59M
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
3
125 m²
We bring to your attention a spacious apartment in Marmaris ( Turkey ) on the seafront is in…
€350,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with Pool, with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
4
260 m²
Exclusive villas in the center of Marmaris. 4 bedrooms, sauna, hammam, pool. Location: Marma…
€600,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
5
420 m²
In the Armutalan Marmaris area, a villa with a separate entrance and pool is sold, with an e…
€320,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
3
120 m²
The residential complex is located in Armutalan, near the State Hospital, near the shopping …
€430,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with tech
Marmaris, Turkey
3
200 m²
Duplex apartment in the center of Marmaris and within walking distance to the marina and mar…
€422,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with Pool, with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
2
150 m²
Residential complex in an environmentally friendly zone with beautiful panoramic views! The …
€460,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
3
92 m²
The apartments are located in the prestigious area of Marmaris and offer an excellent opport…
€200,000
Recommend
Apartment with Pool, with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
135 m²
Residential complex of modern design in the center of Marmaris! The complex has a swimming …
€216,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
3
133 m²
Apartments in a complex of class « luxury », located in the central part of the tourist city…
€220,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with Pool
Marmaris, Turkey
3
147 m²
New apartment complex in the historical part of the city! The delightful surroundings and cl…
€235,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
1
49 m²
6/10
Inside the complex there is a channel through which you can ride handbags. Nearby there is L…
€984
Recommend
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Goekova, Turkey
3
1
100 m²
2
Elite beach villa with furniture. With swimming pool, playground; terraces between villas; p…
€478,000
Recommend
Property types in Mentese
apartments
houses
Properties features in Mentese, Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
