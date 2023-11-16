Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mentese, Turkey

Mugla
21
Marmaris
11
21 property total found
3 room apartment in Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 206 m²
€573,094
2 room apartment in Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 145 m²
€304,349
2 room apartment in Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
€189,500
Studio apartment in Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
Studio apartment
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
Area 50 m²
€161,026
1 room apartment in Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
€221,668
1 room apartment in Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
€167,553
1 room apartment in Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 94 m²
€180,408
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Marmaris, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
New premium complex of villas, Marmaris, Turkey We offer villas with swimming pools. Plot a…
€682,285
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Ortakoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Ortakoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Detached Villa with Organic Farming Area in Mentese The ultra-luxury detached villa…
€2,59M
3 room apartment with terrassa in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
We bring to your attention a spacious apartment in Marmaris ( Turkey ) on the seafront is in…
€350,000
Villa 4 room villa with Pool, with terrassa in Marmaris, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with Pool, with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
Exclusive villas in the center of Marmaris. 4 bedrooms, sauna, hammam, pool. Location: Marma…
€600,000
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa in Marmaris, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 420 m²
In the Armutalan Marmaris area, a villa with a separate entrance and pool is sold, with an e…
€320,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
The residential complex is located in Armutalan, near the State Hospital, near the shopping …
€430,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with tech in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with tech
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Duplex apartment in the center of Marmaris and within walking distance to the marina and mar…
€422,000
Villa 2 room villa with Pool, with terrassa in Marmaris, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with Pool, with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Residential complex in an environmentally friendly zone with beautiful panoramic views! The …
€460,000
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
The apartments are located in the prestigious area of Marmaris and offer an excellent opport…
€200,000
Apartment with Pool, with terrassa in Marmaris, Turkey
Apartment with Pool, with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
Area 135 m²
Residential complex of modern design in the center of Marmaris! The complex has a swimming …
€216,000
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
Apartments in a complex of class « luxury », located in the central part of the tourist city…
€220,000
3 room apartment with Pool in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment with Pool
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
New apartment complex in the historical part of the city! The delightful surroundings and cl…
€235,000
1 room apartment in Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 6/10
Inside the complex there is a channel through which you can ride handbags. Nearby there is L…
€984
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Goekova, Turkey
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Goekova, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Elite beach villa with furniture. With swimming pool, playground; terraces between villas; p…
€478,000

