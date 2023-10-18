Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Mentese
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Mentese, Turkey

Mugla
10
Marmaris
8
10 properties total found
1 room apartment in Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 94 m²
€185,220
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Marmaris, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
New premium complex of villas, Marmaris, Turkey We offer villas with swimming pools. Plot a…
€682,285
3 room apartment with terrassa in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
We bring to your attention a spacious apartment in Marmaris ( Turkey ) on the seafront is in…
€350,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with tech in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with tech
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Duplex apartment in the center of Marmaris and within walking distance to the marina and mar…
€422,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
The residential complex is located in Armutalan, near the State Hospital, near the shopping …
€430,000
3 room apartment with Pool in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment with Pool
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
New apartment complex in the historical part of the city! The delightful surroundings and cl…
€235,000
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
Apartments in a complex of class « luxury », located in the central part of the tourist city…
€220,000
Apartment with Pool, with terrassa in Marmaris, Turkey
Apartment with Pool, with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
Area 135 m²
Residential complex of modern design in the center of Marmaris! The complex has a swimming …
€216,000
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
The apartments are located in the prestigious area of Marmaris and offer an excellent opport…
€200,000
1 room apartment in Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 6/10
€940

