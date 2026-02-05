Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Melikgazi
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Melikgazi, Turkey

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Germir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Germir, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Goodison Apartments in Digbeth, Birmingham.The building consists of 74 upscale one- and two-…
$352,490
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Germir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Germir, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Goodison Apartments in Digbeth, Birmingham.The building consists of 74 upscale one- and two-…
$274,306
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go