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Monthly rent of shops in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

;
Antalya
4
4 properties total found
Shop 1 085 m² in Aksu, Turkey
Shop 1 085 m²
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 1 085 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Rental Shop in Antalya, Altıntaş Viva Defne The shop is located at Viva Defne Compl…
$8,273
per month
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Commercial Shop for Rent in Alanya, Saray, Near the Beach in Oba, Turkey
Commercial Shop for Rent in Alanya, Saray, Near the Beach
Oba, Turkey
Area 135 m²
Take advantage of this excellent opportunity to lease a commercial shop in Alanya, Saray, id…
Price on request
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Shop 220 m² in Aksu, Turkey
Shop 220 m²
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/3
Shop for Rent in Antalya Altıntaş Viva Defne Located in Altıntaş Neighborhood, Viva Defne Co…
$2,303
per month
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Mazur EstateMazur Estate
Shop 900 m² in Kestel, Turkey
Shop 900 m²
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 900 m²
Spacious Seafront Shop for Rent in Alanya Kestel Kestel is one of the most popular residenti…
$4,607
per month
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