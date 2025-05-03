Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of apartments in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Antalya
8
Alanya
32
Muratpasa
8
40 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/5
What you get: New 1+1 apartment for rent in the center of Mahmutlar district. Area / beach:…
$1,135
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
What you get: Modern and stylish apartments 1+1 in the new residential complex Prime Loft, l…
$1,135
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
For rent. What you get: Cozy apartment 1 + 1 with a developed infrastructure in the complex…
$1,476
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/7
What you get: Apartment 1+1 with infrastructure, in the complex Stay Forest Park 2 - Valley …
$908
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/10
What you get: Apartments 1+1 for rent in the center of Alanya, in the complex Demir Home Res…
$1,589
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
For rent. What you get: Spacious apartment 2+1 with a separate kitchen, located in a modern…
$1,816
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
What you get: Fully furnished apartment 1+1 in a new complex in the prestigious district of …
$1,022
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
What you get: Cozy apartment for rent 1 + 1 with a developed luxury infrastructure in the Be…
$1,703
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/9
What you get: Mahmutlar is one of the most dynamically developing areas of Alanya, located o…
$1,476
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
What you get: Modern one-bedroom apartment with a layout of 1 + 1 in the complex Yekta Blue …
$1,703
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/12
What you get: Apartments 1 + 1 for rent, in the complex Cebeci Sfera Residence, in Mahmutlar…
$1,476
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
What you get: New apartment 1 + 1 300 m from the sea in the area of Kestel. Area/beach: Kes…
$1,476
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 11
What you get: We offer a new 1+1 apartment for rent in a luxury premium complex Cebeci Tower…
$2,043
per month
For Rent 2+1 New Apartments Full Furnished Luxury Complex in Alanya, Turkey
For Rent 2+1 New Apartments Full Furnished Luxury Complex
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 10/14
Here ıs our new project, which is the fourth in our famous Blue line. This project is loc…
$958
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
What you get: Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a comfortable complex of Avsallar district, ideall…
$1,480
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 6/9
What you get: New 1+1 apartment in the center of Mahmutlar district. Area/beach: Mahmutlar …
$1,135
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/5
For rent. What you get: Spacious apartment with a layout of 2 + 1 and an area of 100 m2, wi…
$1,703
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 5/11
What you get: Excellent apartment for rent, in the luxury complex Konak Cleopatra Twin Tower…
$2,270
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/6
What you get: New 1+1 apartments for rent in the premium Cebeci Towers complex of Mahmutlar …
$2,043
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/12
What you get: New 1+1 apartment for rent in Konak Garden Life complex, in a quiet location o…
$908
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
What you get: Apartments 1+1 for rent in the new complex of Kargicak district. Area/beach: …
$1,476
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 10/12
For rent. What you get: Stylish 1+1 apartment with modern layout and developed luxury infra…
$1,703
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/3
What you get: 2+1 rent 50 m from the sea in the Bal sitesi complex in Mahmutlar district Di…
$1,816
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 7/7
For rent. What you get: Apartments 1+1 for rent, just 300 meters from Alanya's most famous …
$2,043
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
What you get: Apartments 2+1 for rent in the new residential complex Elize 4 in the center o…
$2,274
per month
For Rent New Apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar in Mahmutlar, Turkey
For Rent New Apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/5
1+1 New Apartment for rent. To the sea 2000 metter. 1 Mounth + 1 Deposite + 1 Comission +…
$354
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/10
What you get: Apartments 1+1 for rent with panoramic sea views in a complex with infrastruct…
$1,816
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 7/10
What you get: Apartments 1+1, located in the Royal Grand Exclusive complex, is a premium lux…
$1,816
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/4
What you get: Apartments for rent 2 + 1 200 m from the sea in the Kargicak area. in the Vega…
$2,043
per month
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/5
The complex is located in the area of ​​both Alania. Beautiful views of all Alania and mount…
$709
per month
Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool