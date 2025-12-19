Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of apartments in Aksu, Turkey

10 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/8
Rental Apartment in the Viva Defne Project in Antalya Altıntaş This 2-bedroom, entrance-floo…
$610
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/8
New Apartment for Rent in Viva Defne Project in Altıntaş Antalya This 2-bedroom apartment fo…
$586
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/8
2-Bedroom Apartment for Rent at Viva Defne Complex in Antalya Aksu Located in the rapidly de…
$633
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 5/8
2-Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Viva Defne Complex, Altıntaş Located in the rapidly developi…
$727
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/8
Apartment for Rent Close to the Sea in Antalya Viva Defne Project This 2-bedroom apartment …
$633
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 5/8
Modern Apartment for Rent in Viva Defne Altıntaş Antalya The 2 bedroom apartment is located …
$657
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 6/8
2-Bedroom Apartment for Rent Near the Beach in Altıntaş Viva Defne Complex This 2-bedroom ap…
$657
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/8
2-Bedroom New Rental Apartment in Antalya Altıntaş Viva Defne Project This 2-bedroom rental …
$633
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/8
Rental Apartment with Balcony in the Viva Defne Project in Altıntaş Antalya The 2-bedroom ap…
$703
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 7/8
Apartment with Modern Architecture in Viva Defne Complex in Altıntaş Altıntaş Neighborhood, …
$727
per month
