  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Land
  4. Mediterranean Region

Lands for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

139 properties total found
Plot of land in Tasagil, Turkey
Plot of land
Tasagil, Turkey
Area 10 816 m²
Investment Land Suitable for Tourism Zoning in Manavgat Nestled in Taşağıl, this land presen…
€1,34M
Plot of land in Belek, Turkey
Plot of land
Belek, Turkey
Area 970 m²
Land 970 sq.m. Possibility of building a 2-storey building Near villas and houses Location: …
€320,500
Plot of land in Incebel, Turkey
Plot of land
Incebel, Turkey
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Zoned Land with Unblockable Sea and Cove Views in Kaş Kalkan The zoned land is situated in K…
€973,000
Plot of land in Kepez, Turkey
Plot of land
Kepez, Turkey
Area 1 325 m²
Adjacent Parcel Land for Sale in Antalya Kepez Teomanpaşa Two adjacent parcels of land for s…
€1,57M
Plot of land in Mut, Turkey
Plot of land
Mut, Turkey
Area 1 517 m²
Участок земли в Эрдемли, Томюк. 16 км от моря. 532 м2 подходят под строительство. У…
€99,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 050 m²
Floor 1/1
€374,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 5 780 m²
Floor 1/1
€3,04M
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 219 m²
Floor 1/1
€1,12M
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 2 180 m²
Floor 1/1
€1,66M
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 114 m²
Floor 1/1
Spacious plot of land for building a building in a picturesque area on a hill in TepeArea: A…
€415,500
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 176 m²
Floor 1/1
€1,10M
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1/1
€692,400
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1/1
€3,36M
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 3 126 m²
Floor 1/1
€1,68M
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Floor 1/1
Land for sale Area: Antalya, Alanya, YeshilezPARTICIPATION OF THE 6th COT in the AREA EASHIZ…
€176,500
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 609 m²
Floor 1/1
Land in Gazipasha with the possibility of building a house and sea viewArea: Antalya, Alanya…
€220,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 290 m²
Floor 1/1
€715,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 542 m²
Floor 1/1
€308,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
€198,000
Plot of land in Yesiloez, Turkey
Plot of land
Yesiloez, Turkey
Floor 1/1
€75,800
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/1
Beautiful land for constructionArea: Antalya, Alanya, BuiyukhasbahceDistance to the sea: 220…
€1,38M
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/1
€627,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 301 m²
Floor 1/1
Land for construction in TepArea: Antalya, Alanya, TepeDistance to the sea: 4000Land with a …
€550,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1/1
Large plot in Tepa for developmentArea: Antalya, Alanya, TepeDistance to the sea: 5000Plot w…
€3,36M
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 059 m²
Floor 1/1
Sperm section with villa in BektashArea: Antalya, Alanya, BektashPlot with 2.5 storey old st…
€770,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 041 m²
Floor 1/1
Land with excellent viewsArea: Antalya, Alanya, BuiyukhasbahceDistance to the sea: 1700Land …
€1,16M
Plot of land in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Plot of land
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
€196,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 085 m²
Floor 1/1
Chic Land in DemirtaşArea: Antalya, Alanya, DemirtashThis is a very beautiful place to inves…
€81,500
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 553 m²
Floor 1/1
Promising Land in KargicakArea: Antalya, Alanya, KargicakLocated at the crossroads of three …
€275,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 9 927 m²
Floor 1/1
Land in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaFor sale a field from the owner, suitable fo…
€86,900
