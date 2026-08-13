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Commercial property for sale in Marmaris, Turkey

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1 property total found
Commercial property 11 000 m² in Marmaris, Turkey
Commercial property 11 000 m²
Marmaris, Turkey
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 30
Area 11 000 m²
Number of floors 2
30-Room Seafront and Investment-Ready Hotel for Sale in Orhaniye Orhaniye is a special cove …
$11,00M
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