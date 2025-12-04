Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of apartments in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
12
Sisli
6
Yalova
3
Yalova Merkez
3
15 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in 1076 Sokak, Turkey
UP UP
1 bedroom apartment
1076 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 17/22
Apartment 1+1 with FurnitureOnly gives up for a long time
$430
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 42/48
Furnished 1-Bedroom Apartment with City View in Sinpaş Queen Residence in Şişli Istanbul Th…
$1,767
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 20/50
City View Rental Apartment in Sinpaş Queen Bomonti, Istanbul The apartment is located in Sin…
$1,414
per month
1 bedroom apartment in , Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 5/20
Furnished Apartment for Rent in İstanbul Esenyurt Babacan Palace The 1-bedroom furnished apa…
$425
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Gediz Sokagi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gediz Sokagi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
Furnished Apartment Suitable for Long Term Rental in Şişli Located in Istanbul, Şişli stands…
$1,013
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 19/50
1-Bedroom Scenic Rental Apartment in Sinpaş Queen Residence, Şişli, Istanbul This apartment …
$1,414
per month
1 room apartment in , Turkey
1 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/5
Studio Apartment for Rent in Elegantpark Residence with Rich Amenities and Facilities in Yal…
$448
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Gediz Sokagi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gediz Sokagi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/5
Furnished 2-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in Taksim Palas in Şişli The rental apartment is situa…
$1,249
per month
1 bedroom apartment in 18 Nicole, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
18 Nicole, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/5
1-Bedroom Furnished Apartment for Rent in Tomtom Neighborhood, Beyoğlu, Istanbul The apartme…
$1,414
per month
5 bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 319 m²
Floor 4/16
5-Bedroom Luxury Furnished Apartment for Rent in Yedi Mavi Project, Istanbul The apartment i…
$10,604
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 19/50
1-Bedroom Rental Apartment in İstanbul Şişli's Sinpaş Queen Residence This elegant apartment…
$1,697
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Dr Fazil Kucuk Caddesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Dr Fazil Kucuk Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 22/39
High-Rise, Spacious 2-Bedroom Rental Apartment with On-Site Amenities in Avrupa Konutları Ya…
$1,720
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
Luxury apartment for annual rent in Kayaşehir, within the Adam Istanbul complex 3+1 (3 be…
$850
per month
Begonya Suite in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Begonya Suite
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
We invite you to experience the luxury of Yalova and the BEGONYA SUITE project, the most pre…
Price on request
Begonya Suite in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Begonya Suite
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 5
Мы приглашаем вас ощутить роскошь Яловы и проект BEGONYA SUITE, самый престижный проект в Ял…
Price on request
