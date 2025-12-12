Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Istanbul
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of apartments in Istanbul, Turkey

Sisli
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 20/50
City View Rental Apartment in Sinpaş Queen Bomonti, Istanbul The apartment is located in Sin…
$1,407
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gediz Sokagi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gediz Sokagi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/5
Furnished 2-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in Taksim Palas in Şişli The rental apartment is situa…
$1,243
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in 1076 Sokak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
1076 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 17/22
Apartment 1+1 with FurnitureOnly gives up for a long time
$430
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gediz Sokagi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gediz Sokagi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
Furnished Apartment Suitable for Long Term Rental in Şişli Located in Istanbul, Şişli stands…
$1,008
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in , Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 5/20
Apartment for Rent in İstanbul Esenyurt Babacan Palace The 1-bedroom apartment is located in…
$425
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dr Fazil Kucuk Caddesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Dr Fazil Kucuk Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 22/39
High-Rise, Spacious 2-Bedroom Rental Apartment with On-Site Amenities in Avrupa Rezidans Yam…
$1,711
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in 18 Nicole, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
18 Nicole, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/5
1-Bedroom Furnished Apartment for Rent in Tomtom Neighborhood, Beyoğlu, Istanbul The apartme…
$1,407
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 319 m²
Floor 4/16
5-Bedroom Luxury Furnished Apartment for Rent in Yedi Mavi Project, Istanbul The apartment i…
$10,621
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
Luxury apartment for annual rent in Kayaşehir, within the Adam Istanbul complex 3+1 (3 be…
$850
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 19/50
1-Bedroom Scenic Rental Apartment in Sinpaş Queen Residence, Şişli, Istanbul This apartment …
$1,407
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gediz Sokagi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gediz Sokagi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/5
One and a Half Bedroom Layout Apartment Near the Metro in İstanbul The one-and-a-half-bedroo…
$938
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 42/48
Furnished 1-Bedroom Apartment with City View in Sinpaş Queen Residence in Şişli Istanbul Th…
$1,771
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with Sea view
Realting.com
Go