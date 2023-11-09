Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Kuetahya merkez

Residential properties for sale in Kuetahya merkez, Turkey

Kuetahya
13
13 properties total found
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with appliances in Altintas, Turkey
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with appliances
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and sports grounds, Altıntaş, Turkey We off…
€162,881
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances in Altintas, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
New premium residence with a swimming pool and an underground garage, Altıntaş, Turkey The …
€125,941
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with internet in Kuetahya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with internet
Kuetahya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 173 m²
Floor 9/9
Stunning duplex 4 + 1 in a new chic houseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will be …
€276,400
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Agackoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Agackoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
New modern apartment 2 + 1 Area: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis project is located in one of t…
€145,200
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Agackoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Agackoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/2
Modern apartment of your dreams 1 + 1 in a new complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThe comp…
€117,100
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Agackoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Agackoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Floor 3/3
Cozy apartment 2 + 1 in a new chic houseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThe company building t…
€164,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Agackoey, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Agackoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 288 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa 4 + 1 luxury in the new complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThe company building this…
€585,500
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with internet in Kuetahya, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with internet
Kuetahya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
New apartment 1 + 1 in the super complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will be b…
€126,500
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with internet in Kuetahya, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with internet
Kuetahya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/2
Lovely apartment 2 + 1 in a beautiful houseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will b…
€168,700
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with internet in Kuetahya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with internet
Kuetahya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Floor 9/9
Lux Duplex 3 + 1 in a terrific HouseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will be built…
€220,200
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with Indoor swimming pool in Mecidiye, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with Indoor swimming pool
Mecidiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
Perfect new apartment 2 + 1Area: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashDistance to the sea: 5000High-quali…
€173,300
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Agackoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Agackoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
New apartment 1 + 1 in a wonderful complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis project is loca…
€113,400
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with Indoor swimming pool in Mecidiye, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with Indoor swimming pool
Mecidiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury apartment 1 + 1 in the new complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashDistance to the sea: …
€142,400

Property types in Kuetahya merkez

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kuetahya merkez, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir