Residential properties for sale in Kuetahya merkez, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Kutahya Merkez, Turkey

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1 property total found
2 room apartment in Kutahya Merkez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kutahya Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
$1,45M
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