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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

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11 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Stylish Flat Near the Beach in Konyaaltı Antalya Duplex flat is situated in the Liman neig…
$320,416
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Separate Kitchens and Communal Pool Konyaaltı Antalya Hurma neighbourhood of…
$400,231
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 2/2
The penthouse is located in Konyaaltı / Gürsu, one of Antalya's most elite and prestigious n…
$403,734
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats with Natural Gas Near Public Transportation in Sarısu Konyaaltı The flats are situated…
$275,304
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 6/6
Located in the most beautiful location of Antalya and Konyaaltı, the penthouse is within wal…
$914,011
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
Mountain-View Apartments Near the Beach in a Secure Complex with Pool in Antalya These apart…
$331,957
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Penthouse Flat on the Main Road in Konyaaltı Liman This 2-bedroom duplex flat is si…
$354,599
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 5
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with a Pool on the Main Road in Antalya Konyaaltı Apartment…
$881,404
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 4/4
3-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in Liman Antalya within Walking Distance of the Beaches Liman Nei…
$341,293
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats with Natural Gas Near Public Transportation in Sarısu Konyaaltı The flats are situated…
$225,371
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Penthouse 7 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 7 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 325 m²
Floor 1/2
Duplex Apartment for Sale in an Advantageous Location in Antalya Konyaaltı Located on a busy…
$460,382
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