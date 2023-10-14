Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Flats in a Complex Offering Rich Facilities Close to the Sea in Antalya Stunning f…
€306,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Flats in a Complex Offering Rich Facilities Close to the Sea in Antalya Stunning f…
€283,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Flats in a Complex Offering Rich Facilities Close to the Sea in Antalya Stunning f…
€212,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Single-Block Complex with Swimming Pool in Hurma Konyaalti The apartments are …
€348,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Apartment with Sauna and En-suite Bathroom Close to the Beach in Antalya Konyaalti The duple…
€358,000
Mir