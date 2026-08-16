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Sea front Penthouses for sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

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4 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 6/7
Installment Apartments with Indoor Parking in Konyaaltı Antalya These apartments are situate…
$2,18M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 2/2
The penthouse is located in Konyaaltı / Gürsu, one of Antalya's most elite and prestigious n…
$403,734
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 6/6
Located in the most beautiful location of Antalya and Konyaaltı, the penthouse is within wal…
$914,011
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 5
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with a Pool on the Main Road in Antalya Konyaaltı Apartment…
$881,404
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