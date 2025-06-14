Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses with garage for sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

3 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/4
The site was built in 2015 on a 1384m2 plot with 2 blocks and a total of 30 apartments. With…
$214,412
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 5/5
Completed in 2012, the complex is located in Uncalı, one of the most exclusive and prestigio…
$472,216
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 4/4
The complex was built in 2022 on a plot of 9754m2 with 9 blocks and a total of 95 apartments…
$892,105
