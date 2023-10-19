Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Land
  4. Kepez

Lands for sale in Kepez, Turkey

1 property total found
Plot of land in Kepez, Turkey
Plot of land
Kepez, Turkey
Area 1 325 m²
Adjacent Parcel Land for Sale in Antalya Kepez Teomanpaşa Two adjacent parcels of land for s…
€1,57M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir