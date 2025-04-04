Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kececi Piri Mahallesi
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Kececi Piri Mahallesi, Turkey

1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kececi Piri Mahallesi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kececi Piri Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Floor 3
Invest in Istanbul's Most Prestigious Waterfront Development: Tersane Apartments Unlock Y…
$2,22M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kececi Piri Mahallesi, Turkey

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes