Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Kasikci Mahallesi

Residential properties for sale in Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey

2 properties total found
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey We o…
€704,193
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds near the city center, Kocaeli, Turkey W…
€266,783
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir