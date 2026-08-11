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Seaview Villas for Sale in Kaş, Turkey

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31 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Prestigious Villa with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea View in Kaş Peninsula This stunning vi…
$2,57M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished 5-Bedroom Sea View House with Private Pool in Kaş Kalkan Kalkan is a beautiful tow…
$2,00M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Sea-View Villa with Private Pool on a 710 m² Plot in Kalkan Located on the western si…
$1,49M
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Sea View Villa with Exclusive Amenities in Kalkan Antalya Located west of Antalya, Ka…
$1,33M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Some homes impress. And then there are those you fall in love with at first sight. This l…
$1,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished 3-Bedroom Villa with Investment Potential in Kaş Çukurbağ Peninsula is one of the …
$712,597
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Floor 1/3
Villas in a Social Complex with Sea Views in Antalya Kalkan Kalkan is a wonderful residentia…
$1,28M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Villa for Sale in Kalkan with Turkish Bath, Sauna, Three Pools, and Private Office With its …
$1,69M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Villa with Sea View and Indoor & Outdoor Pools in Kaş Kalkan Kalamar area, one of Kaş…
$1,08M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea-View Houses with High Rental-Income Guarantee in Kalkan Kaş Antalya The sea-view houses …
$1,68M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea-View Villas in a Rewarded Project in Antalya Kaş The villas are situated in Kaş, in the …
$952,632
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/2
4-Bedroom Villas with Sea Views in Kaş Kalkan Kalkan, Kaş is the bordering town of globally-…
$798,870
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Villas for Sale with Flexible Payment Plan in Kalkan Kalkan, home to one of the Med…
$580,591
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
Uninterrupted Sea View Villa with Indoor and Outdoor Swimming Pool in Kalkan Kalkan is locat…
$1,21M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View Villa with Exclusive Amenities in Kalkan, Kaş Located west of Antalya, Kalkan is on…
$1,54M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa with Uninterrupted Sea Views on Kaş Peninsula Kaş is a peaceful and charming co…
$1,12M
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Villa 1 bedroom in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 1 bedroom
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 1
Seafront 1-Bedroom Villa for Sale with Private Pool in Kalkan Kaş The villa is situated in t…
$390,038
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with a Private Pool on the First Seafront Parcel in Kalkan, Antalya The villa…
$659,268
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Sea-View Villa with Investment Potential in Kaş Çukurbağ Peninsula Located in one …
$1,11M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Furnished Sea-View Villas for Investment on Kaş’s Çukurbağ Peninsula Çukurbağ Peninsula, loc…
$655,589
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Sea Views and Investment Potential in Kaş The Çukurbağ Peninsula is one of the m…
$883,620
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
Ultra Luxury Villa with Private Pier on the Beachfront in Kaş Kalkan Kalkan is a charming ho…
$6,08M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Seafront Villa with Private Pool in Kaş Peninsula, Antalya Kaş Peninsula, one of the …
$3,76M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished Sea-View House for Investment in Kaş Çukurbağ Peninsula The Çukurbağ Peninsula, on…
$783,719
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with Panoramic Sea Views and Open-Indoor Pools Near Kalkan Center Kızıltaş, one of Kal…
$1,32M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Seafront Villa with a Private Pool in Antalya, Kalkan This elegant villa is located…
$659,268
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Detached Villa with Private Beach in Kalkan Kaş Kalkan, one of the most beautiful …
$2,11M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Panoramic Sea View Villa in a Unique Location on Kaş Çukurbağ Peninsula Kaş is a charming co…
$1,12M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/3
Villas with Rich Amenities in Kaş Kalkan Kalkan is a beautiful district situated in the west…
$1,15M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive Seafront Villa with Private Pool and Pier in Kaş Kalkan Kalkan boasts a rich histo…
$4,05M
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