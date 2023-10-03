Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Kas, Turkey

Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is an amazingly beautiful new home in a modern style, located on a hillside overlo…
€1,45M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Imagine a chic villa with a full panorama of the sea. This villa has breathtaking views of t…
€1,68M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ulugoel, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ulugoel, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with two swimming pools, a garden and a kids' playground, Kalkan, Turkey We offer a h…
€900,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Ulugoel, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Ulugoel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey We offer se…
€650,000
5 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished villa with swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, Kalkan, Turkey We offer a vil…
€1,20M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ulugoel, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ulugoel, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Kalkan, Turkey We offer villas wit…
€900,000
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ulugoel, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ulugoel, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 427 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury villas with a view of the sea in the center of Kalkan, Turkey We offer furnished vil…
€1,20M
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ulugoel, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ulugoel, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 431 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey We offer villas …
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 515 m²
Floor 1/3
5-Bedroom Luxury Villas with Interrupted Sea View in Antalya Kalkan The villas are in a luxu…
€1,25M
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with with repair in Kas, Turkey
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Kas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone House with Uninterrupted Nature and Sea Views in a Large Garden in Antalya Kaş Kaş is …
€770,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kas, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
4-Bedroom Villa with Panoramic View in Kalkan Antalya The villa is in one of the western di…
€636,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 486 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villas with Investment Opportunity in Antalya Kalkan The villas with high rental in…
€1,30M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Fully Furnished Luxury Villa with Rental Guarantee in Kalkan Antalya 4+1 detached villa in K…
€860,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 3
Well-Equipped House with High Privacy in Antalya Kalkan The house is located in the Mediterr…
€826,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea View Penthouse Apartment in a Central Location in Kalkan Kalkan is a Mediterranean settl…
€190,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2
2-Bedroom Furnished Apartment with High Rental Income in Kas Kalkan Kalkan is located in the…
€268,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
4-Bedroom Villa with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Extensive Garden in the Center of Antalya K…
€1,10M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Antalya Kalkan Kalkan is a popular holiday city located …
€1,99M
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/2
Villas with Indoor and Outdoor Pools and Large Gardens in Kas Kalkan Sea view villas are loc…
€1,70M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kas, Turkey
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kas, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Every day feel the freshener sea breeze, the sound of waves crashing is magnificent, a freed…
Price on request

