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Long term rent of villas in Kaş, Turkey

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1 property total found
3 bedroom villa in Kalkan, Turkey
3 bedroom villa
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious and Bright Detached Villa for Rent in Kaş Kalkan Mavi Manzara, situated on the stun…
$14,972
per month
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