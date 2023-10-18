Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Kas
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Kas, Turkey

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Yenikoey, Turkey
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Yenikoey, Turkey
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1/3
Boutique hotel in KashArea: Antalya, Kash, ChukurbagFor sale hotel with stunning views.Room …
€3,30M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir