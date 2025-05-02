Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Karşıyaka
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Duplexes for Sale in Karşıyaka, Turkey

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Karşıyaka, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 10/10
Beachfront Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Bostanlı İzmir Beachfront apartments are in Bost…
$685,960
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Karşıyaka, Turkey

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go