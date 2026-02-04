Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Karaburun
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Karaburun, Turkey

2 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Karaburun, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Karaburun, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
$17,72M
Leave a request
Apartment in Mordogan Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Mordogan Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 375 m²
$4,43M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go