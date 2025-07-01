Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kâhta
  4. Commercial

Commercial property for sale in Kâhta, Turkey

1 property total found
Commercial property 144 m² in Sarisu, Turkey
Commercial property 144 m²
Sarisu, Turkey
Area 144 m²
The commercial property is situated in a single-block complex in the Sarısu Neighborhood of …
$613,815
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go