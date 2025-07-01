Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kadikoy
  4. Residential
  5. Mansion

Mansions for sale in Kadikoy, Turkey

Mansion Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Kadikoy, Turkey
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 544 m²
Number of floors 3
Renovated House for Sale on the Main Street in Erenköy, Kadıköy The house for sale is locate…
$3,75M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go