Sea view Apartments for Sale in İzmit, Turkey

1 BHK
3
2 BHK
5
3 BHK
4
7 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Nature and Forest View Flats for Sale in Kocaeli Izmit with Balconies and Terraces Kocaeli i…
$279,175
3 bedroom apartment in Akpinar Mahallesi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Akpinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/5
Three Bedrooms Apartment in a residential project located in the Izmit area and features con…
$195,000
1 bedroom apartment in Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/10
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırköy distr…
$126,728
4 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Nature and Forest View Flats for Sale in Kocaeli Izmit with Balconies and Terraces Kocaeli i…
$457,756
2 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Nature and Forest View Flats for Sale in Kocaeli Izmit with Balconies and Terraces Kocaeli i…
$284,826
4 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Nature and Forest View Flats for Sale in Kocaeli Izmit with Balconies and Terraces Kocaeli i…
$352,642
1 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Nature and Forest View Flats for Sale in Kocaeli Izmit with Balconies and Terraces Kocaeli i…
$180,842
