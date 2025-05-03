Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. İzmit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in İzmit, Turkey

1 BHK
3
2 BHK
5
3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
$55,425

2 bedroom apartment in Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with swimming pools, entertainment areas and sports grounds, Kocaeli, Turkey …
$186,494

