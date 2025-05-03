Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in İzmit, Turkey

3 bedroom apartment in Akpinar Mahallesi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Akpinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/5
Three Bedrooms Apartment in a residential project located in the Izmit area and features con…
$195,000
1 bedroom apartment in Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/10
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırköy distr…
$126,728
