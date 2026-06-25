Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Izmir
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments
  6. Garage

Multi-level apartments with garage for sale in Izmir, Turkey

;
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Aegean Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 4/2
DESCRIPTION: A spacious 3+1 duplex apartment is for sale in Bostanlı, one of the most val…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Izmir, Turkey

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go