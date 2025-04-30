Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Istanbul
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

сommercial property
78
hotels
23
offices
9
investment properties
6
Show more
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 175 m² in Fatih, Turkey
Restaurant 175 m²
Fatih, Turkey
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 4
Key-Ready 4-Storey Cafe with Sea View in Fatih Balat Offering an uninterrupted sea view on t…
$2,26M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go