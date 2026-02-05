Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Honaz
  4. Commercial

Commercial property for sale in Honaz, Turkey

1 property total found
Commercial property 373 m² in Honaz, Turkey
Commercial property 373 m²
Honaz, Turkey
Area 373 m²
$436,772
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go