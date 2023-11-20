Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey

6 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/7
€375,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with appliances, gym in Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with appliances, gym
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with a fitness center in a prestigious area, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey We…
€572,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with garden in Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with garden
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Taksim, one of the most popular districts of Istanbul, is hosting a new housing project. The…
Price on request
Apartment in Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
Why this property؟ The project is located in the famous Sisli district, in the center of Eu…
€182,487
Apartment in Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
Why this property؟ A mixture of modern architecture and the inherent sense of history, near…
€371,015
Apartment in Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
Why this property؟ A residential project characterized by unique archaeological architectur…
€604,800
Properties features in Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey

