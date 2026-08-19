Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Golbasi
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Duplexes for Sale in Golbasi, Turkey

;
Duplex Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
New Flats for Sale in İncek Ankara Located along Ankara’s modern development axis, İncek has…
$131,868
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments for Sale Within Walking Distance of Daily Needs in İncek, Ankara The brand-new ap…
$143,623
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3-Bedroom Investment Apartments in a Prime Location in Ankara Gölbaşı The apartments a…
$218,909
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go