Duplexes for Sale in Golbasi, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Goelbasi
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Goelbasi, Turkey

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylishly Designed New Apartments in a Secure Complex in İncek, Ankara New apartments in Ank…
€152,000

Properties features in Goelbasi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir