Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex
Clear all
24 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
2
1
45 m²
7
€157,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
3
3
145 m²
5/6
€198,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
2
1
55 m²
5
€82,500
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
2
1
58 m²
5
€127,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
2
1
59 m²
6
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
2
1
48 m²
10
€136,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 7 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
7
310 m²
9/10
Comfortable and luxurious duplex 5 + 2 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance t…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 6 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
6
175 m²
10/10
Comfortable duplex 4 + 2 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 200…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
5
130 m²
10/10
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 2000T…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
3
100 m²
10/10
Beautiful duplex 2 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 2000T…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
4
115 m²
10/10
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 2000The mo…
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
5
189 m²
9/10
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 1200D…
€415,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
4
133 m²
9/10
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 1200Develo…
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
3
120 m²
9/10
Comfortable duplex 2 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 120…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
3
86 m²
2/2
€132,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Gazipasa, Turkey
5
194 m²
4/4
Luxurious two-level apartment 4 + 1 in the most beautiful complex in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, …
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Gazipasa, Turkey
3
174 m²
4/4
Duplex 2 + 1 with separate kitchen in a chic complex in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Gazip…
€210,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Gazipasa, Turkey
3
99 m²
7/7
Chic Duplex 2 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 2400INFORM…
€219,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 2 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
2
65 m²
3/3
New two-level apartment 1 + 1 in the beautiful area of GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Gazipa…
€96,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet
Gazipasa, Turkey
4
193 m²
5/5
Duplex 3 + 1 in a luxury complexArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 1000The…
€307,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet
Gazipasa, Turkey
3
129 m²
5/5
Duplex 2 + 1 in a luxury complexArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 1000The…
€205,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Gazipasa, Turkey
4
169 m²
7/7
Beautiful duplex 3 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 700Ga…
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Gazipasa, Turkey
3
98 m²
7/7
Chic duplex 2 + 1 in GazipashaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 700Gazipa…
€155,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Gazipasa, Turkey
3
150 m²
9/9
Complex Cities Paradise Sale 2 + 1 DubleksArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaYou are provided w…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Gazipasa, Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
