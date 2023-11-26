Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

24 properties total found
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
€157,000
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 5/6
€198,000
Leave a request
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
€82,500
Leave a request
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
€127,000
Leave a request
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 6
€150,000
Leave a request
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 10
€136,000
Leave a request
Duplex 7 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 310 m²
Floor 9/10
Comfortable and luxurious duplex 5 + 2 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance t…
€550,000
Leave a request
Duplex 6 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 175 m²
Floor 10/10
Comfortable duplex 4 + 2 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 200…
€390,000
Leave a request
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Floor 10/10
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 2000T…
€300,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 10/10
Beautiful duplex 2 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 2000T…
€230,000
Leave a request
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
Floor 10/10
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 2000The mo…
€265,000
Leave a request
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 189 m²
Floor 9/10
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 1200D…
€415,000
Leave a request
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 133 m²
Floor 9/10
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 1200Develo…
€290,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 9/10
Comfortable duplex 2 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 120…
€260,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/2
€132,000
Leave a request
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 194 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxurious two-level apartment 4 + 1 in the most beautiful complex in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, …
€280,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 174 m²
Floor 4/4
Duplex 2 + 1 with separate kitchen in a chic complex in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Gazip…
€210,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
Floor 7/7
Chic Duplex 2 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 2400INFORM…
€219,000
Leave a request
Duplex 2 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/3
New two-level apartment 1 + 1 in the beautiful area of GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Gazipa…
€96,800
Leave a request
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet in Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 193 m²
Floor 5/5
Duplex 3 + 1 in a luxury complexArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 1000The…
€307,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet in Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 5/5
Duplex 2 + 1 in a luxury complexArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 1000The…
€205,500
Leave a request
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 169 m²
Floor 7/7
Beautiful duplex 3 + 1 in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 700Ga…
€195,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 7/7
Chic duplex 2 + 1 in GazipashaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaDistance to the sea: 700Gazipa…
€155,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 9/9
Complex Cities Paradise Sale 2 + 1 DubleksArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaYou are provided w…
€250,000
Leave a request

