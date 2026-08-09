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Pool Apartments for sale in Fethiye, Turkey

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1 BHK
6
2 BHK
3
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3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/4
In ancient times, Fethiye was known as Telmessos, the "land of lights." Undoubtedly, the bri…
$286,170
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Here is a rare combination that is difficult to find in one object: the sea before your eyes…
$1,49M
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1 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
Imagine: the sea is only 280 meters away, morning walks along the famous Chalysh beach, fres…
$342,999
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