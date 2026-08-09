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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Fethiye, Turkey

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1 BHK
6
2 BHK
3
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7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/4
In ancient times, Fethiye was known as Telmessos, the "land of lights." Undoubtedly, the bri…
$286,170
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INEST HOMES
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Modernly-Designed Apartments in a Central Location in Hisarönü, Fethiye Located in Muğla, Fe…
$329,450
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Here is a rare combination that is difficult to find in one object: the sea before your eyes…
$1,49M
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1 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
Imagine: the sea is only 280 meters away, morning walks along the famous Chalysh beach, fres…
$342,999
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1 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
Sale of 1+1 apartment in Fethiye, New complex in ChalyshOur residential complex is ideal for…
$195,107
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3 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of viillas with a swimming pool, Fethiye, Turkey We offer a villa with balconies an…
$545,380
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3 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools in the forest, Fethiye, Turkey We offer villas wi…
$1,76M
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