Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Fethiye
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Fethiye, Turkey

1 BHK
5
2 BHK
4
3 BHK
3
4 BHK
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fethiye, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 2/5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€535,000

Properties features in Fethiye, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir