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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Fethiye, Turkey

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1 BHK
6
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4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/4
In ancient times, Fethiye was known as Telmessos, the "land of lights." Undoubtedly, the bri…
$286,170
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Here is a rare combination that is difficult to find in one object: the sea before your eyes…
$1,49M
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INEST HOMES
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5 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 429 m²
Number of floors 4
New furnished villas with panoramic views and swimming pools, Fethiye, Turkey We offer vill…
$1,58M
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey We …
$790,177
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