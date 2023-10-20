Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Etimesgut, Turkey

Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Houses in a Boutique Villa Complex in Ankara Turkey Luxury houses are located in Bağl…
€418,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas for Sale with Large Private Gardens in Ankara, Baglica The luxury villas for…
€418,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 522 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious Villas with Elevators in a Secure Complex in Ankara Luxury villas are located in A…
€389,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses in a Boutique Project in Ankara Bağlıca The houses are located in one of the most pre…
€683,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Brand New Villas with Detached Large Gardens in Ankara The villas are situated in the Bağlı…
€569,000

