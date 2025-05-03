Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Erdek
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Erdek, Turkey

3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tatlisu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tatlisu, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 73 m²
Convenient location: right in the middle between the two main cities of Cyprus - Girne and F…
$212,785
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Tatlisu, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Tatlisu, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Convenient location: right in the middle between the two main cities of Cyprus - Girne and F…
$202,139
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tatlisu, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tatlisu, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 198 m²
Convenient location: right in the middle between the two main cities of Cyprus - Girne and F…
$465,626
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go