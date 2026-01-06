Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Efeler
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Efeler, Turkey

сommercial properties
7
shops
3
Investment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment 150 m² in Kardeskoy, Turkey
Investment 150 m²
Kardeskoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
$937,352
Leave a request
Investment 2 m² in Cayyuzu, Turkey
Investment 2 m²
Cayyuzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 m²
Number of floors 1
$1,52M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go